Salvation army calls for donations and volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Salvation Army is actively searching for volunteers and donations for their annual Red Kettle project.

Major David Worthy said the residents of Lubbock are donating to the cause but that a lack of volunteers has hindered the organization from reaching their goal of $250,000.

He said they’ve only been able to collect 40 percent of their goal and that the funds collected through the project are needed for special programs throughout the year.

“[It goes to] our sheltering, our residential services programs, emergency assistance,” he said.

Jaime Lopez has participated in the Red Kettle project for 18 years. He said he enjoys participating because he remembers a time when the Salvation Army helped him.

“When I stayed in Waco, I was homeless out there and Salvation Army helped me out so that’s my story. I remember that,” he said.

Worthy said that although the number of volunteers is low, people can still donate when they see the red kettle.

“If folks are doing their shopping and they see a kettle stand and a kettle that’s unmanned, that’s okay. They can continue to give, it’s just means we don’t have personnel to cover that location that day,” he said

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit their website.