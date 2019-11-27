Salvation Army gets ready for Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Salvation Army is setting up to prepare for its annual Thanksgiving lunch.

“All things are coming together,” said Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army.

“We would be soliciting the prayers of the community that we are successful, and that we will — in some small tangible way — positively impact the lives of those who come, and share a meal with us on that day, ” he said.

Volunteer Guadalupe Herrera is part of the “Tokens for Change” program with The Salvation Army. It’s a program designed to help people transition into a different living situation.

She said she hopes people who attend the lunch feel well received.

“I want people to know that they are welcome here and feel like they’re in their own home,”said volunteer Guadalupe Herrera.

The Salvation Army says that anyone is invited to come to the lunch.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/314886582252109/