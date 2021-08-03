Salvation Army holding event to remind Plainview community about services on Friday, Aug. 6

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army of Plainview has been providing services to those in need in Hale County since 1929 and on Friday August 6 (10 am – noon) at its Community Assistance Center at 615 Broadway, an event is being conducted to remind the community about Salvation Army programs and services.

“Even with ninety-two years of service in Plainview, in some ways, Salvation Army services remain unknown to many people – the public knows about our thrift store, however, often, we learn that the public is unaware of the services we provide to help people in need,” says Major David Worthy. “The Salvation Army exists to come alongside people in crisis and help them journey through and beyond the life challenges that are creating barriers to stability. Our event on Friday is being conducted to remind the community that The Salvation Army is here to help,” Worthy shares.

The Salvation Army provides help with:

Rent

Utilities

Food

Short-term Shelter

Christmas Assistance

Friday’s event is open to all and will serve to remind the public what services and programs are offered by The Salvation Army in Plainview. A light meal will be served (no charge) and our new Hope On The Go truck will be stationed on Broadway distributing Hope Totes (food boxes) to those who need them. Caseworkers will be on-site as well providing assistance with rent and utilities and our unique wooden tokens (Tokens of Hope) will be distributed to the public as a means for the public to connect people in need with services that can assist them as well.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 155 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, check out our Facebook Page – Plainview TX Salvation Army.

