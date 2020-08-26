Salvation Army of Lubbock deploying to southeast Texas due to Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Lubbock announced it will deploy Thursday morning to southeast Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura- which had strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

“We did get the formal order to deploy and the team is leaving out early [Thursday] morning. They will be pre-staging in Conroe tomorrow evening and then will move over to Beaumont on Friday morning unless something changes with the storm track,” the organization confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday.

Below is a video on the organization’s Facebook page addressing the deployment:

https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyLubbock/posts/3784236878271230