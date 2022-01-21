Salvation Army of Lubbock takes on large crowds due to colder temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Salvation Army of Lubbock said it dealt with larger crowds this week due to colder temperatures.

The influx of people brought COVID-19 concerns, along with other illnesses. The Salvation Army kept its cots open for more time than usual and took extra precautions to help with the influx of people.

“We do have quarantine units set up here on our facility where if someone tests positive, then they will go into a quarantine unit and we basically follow the CDC guidelines as far as quarantining and when they come back out,” Salvation Army Director of Social Services Erica Hitt said. “We are asking that masks be worn inside the facility, just the social distancing and the spacing of the cots.”

However, COVID-19 is not the only concern. With the flu and the common cold also going around, taking these precautions is vital for the Salvation Army to continue to house more guests.

“We kind of owe it to the cleaning measures that we have in place and in all of the procedures that we’re following,” Hitt said

They’ve also seen an influx from public demand, needing utility assistance, for those that need adequate heating in their home.

Hitt said for this week, they’ve seen anywhere from 30 to 50 people each night on top of their usual crowd. With the cold cots tied in, on average, they’re seeing around 90 to 100 people.

“They’re thankful to be able to have a place to stay and get out of the elements,” she said of the new arrivals.

The Salvation Army wants the community of Lubbock to know they are always open for donations, whether that be coats, blankets, or anything else to help them deal with the colder months ahead.