Salvation Army partners with landlord to provide rent/utility/Hope Tote assistance to COVID-19-impacted families

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

For the past three weeks, The Salvation Army has been providing rent and utility assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Families and individuals needing assistance have been required to call and schedule an appointment to visit with a caseworker to complete the required documentation to fulfill the request. To date, nearly $61,000.00 in monetary assistance has been provided to meet needs.

In an attempt to make the application/vetting process more readily available to people, The Salvation Army has partnered with a local landlord to provide on-site assistance to residents of Park Meadows Villas in East Lubbock. A single-day assistance sweep has been planned for Wednesday, April 29 at Park Meadows Villas. The assistance sweep will entail having caseworkers on-site to meet with residents to vet requests, collect the necessary documentation, etc, Additionally, Hope Totes will be distributed to families in need and a Salvation Army mobile canteen will be on-site to provide a light meal to Park Meadows Villas residents.

“During these days of distancing ourselves from one another, those in need may be hesitant about having to leave their homes to get help – this on-site assistance sweep, in partnership with the landlord, provides The Salvation Army with an additional mechanism to be certain that those who need help with rent and utility assistance can have direct access to services at their doorsteps,” shares Major David Worthy. The Salvation Army is also using this Wednesday’s assistance sweep as a tool to gauge the potential need to provide the on-site delivery of services of this type post COVID-19.

Rent and utility financial assistance is being made possible through a generous $75,000.00 grant provided by the Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way and services will be provided as long as there are funds available.

For more information, please contact Major David Worthy via email at david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org or via cell at 806.559.9235.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 155 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled,

outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19