Salvation Army pays rent and utilities for those financially affected by COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — In an effort to prevent homelessness, the Salvation Army is helping residents pay their utilities and rent through a grant provided by Lubbock Area United Way and Foundation Communities of West Texas.

AJ Ramirez is one of many residents in Lubbock, Texas who has been financially impacted by the global pandemic. He said when the COVID-19 crisis started growing, his job reduced his hours.

“You feel scared, you feel confused, you want to seek all of your options but you don’t even know where to start,” he said.

Ramirez said there are several other people he knows that have also been affected.

“My sister lost her job because of this going on,” he said. “There are six other people at my job who are currently at a reduction of hours.”

Erica Hitt, Social Services Director at Salvation Army, said being able to help residents with rent, utilities and food is crucial during these uncertain times.

“There’s individuals that are not sure how they’re going to get to tomorrow,” she said. “There’s individuals out there who don’t know how they’re going to get through tomorrow or how they’re going to eat.”

Hitt said people should not feel ashamed to ask for help. She said the Salvation Army can help with rent payments up to $750 and utility payments up to $250.

Anyone who has been affected, loss of jobs, loss of hours, if you had to pay additional childcare due to schools closing,” she said. “I mean it’s very broad, we want to make it simple.”

To contact the Salvation Army call: 806-765-9434.