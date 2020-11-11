Salvation Army prepping for annual Thanksgiving lunch

LUBBOCK, Texas – With Thanksgiving weeks away, the Salvation Army is getting ready for its annual Thanksgiving lunch.

Erica Hitt, the Social Services Director for the Salvation Army, said the luncheon will still run from 11:00 a.m. to noon. However she said due to the pandemic, residents and community members will dine in separate buildings.

“When they come to eat with us that day, our tables are spread out to give more of that distancing,” she said. “Then we will have monitors to make sure they have their masks on ’til they sit at the table, [to make sure] that social distancing is taking place.”

Hitt said items on the menu include turkey that was donated by United Supermarkets, gravy, dressing, broccoli rice casserole, rolls and more.

Troy Handcock, the lead cook for the Salvation Army, said they are preparing food for 500 people this year. He said they’re able to do it all with the help of volunteers and weeks of preparing for the day.

“My heart is really into this. I want to make everyone happy this year,” he said. “It’s a blessing that we have people who come in and help and we also have volunteers to help serve the food.”

All in all, both Hitt and Handcock said anyone is invited to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.

“We don’t want anyone lonely if there’s individuals, whether it’s food security or they need that fellowship of a good meal,” said Hitt, “We [invite] them to come down to Salvation Army and eat lunch with us.”