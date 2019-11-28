Salvation Army provides 1,000 meals to Lubbock’s homeless community

LUBBOCK, Texas — Salvation Army welcomed in hundreds of hungry visitors for its annual Thanksgiving meal, giving away close to 1,000 meals.

“The majority of folks that come in don’t have a family who can do this for them,” said Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army. “So today we become their friends and family.”

50 volunteers worked several hours preparing turkey, ham, and all the trimmings to Lubbock’s homeless community. This was Crystal Garcia’s first time volunteering, and said despite the hard work, it was well worth it.

“It’s just a humbling moment for me,” Garcia said. “Today I’m just giving a little bit of my time, but then once you get here you see the difference you make and they tell you straight to your face how grateful they are.”

Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving lunch has already wrapped up, but administrators said they are always looking for more volunteers. If you would like to get involved you can find more information HERE.http://getconnected.volunteerlubbock.org/aem/general/need/?doc_id=5326&need_id=421478