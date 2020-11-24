Salvation Army supplies ‘Hope Totes’ ahead of Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Salvation Army distributed “Hope Totes” filled with all holiday fixings, so families struggling with food insecurities are still able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“We had a lot of schools and organizations hold food drives,” said Erica Hitt, the Director of Social Services at the Salvation Army. “The best thing to do once we got the donations, was to figure out the need and put [the food donated] right back out.”

The various donations helped contribute to 150 totes total, each filled to the brim with canned food and all of the holiday favorites.

In each tote, Hitt said people can find pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, green beans and corn, among other items. She said the organization are also distributing turkeys that have been donated.

Multiple families and individuals stopped by to pick up their regular meals and for some like Lynette Linger, were positively surprised to take home a whole basket full of goodies.

“I was coming to get my regular meal and I didn’t even know they were doing the totes today,” said Linger. “I don’t usually get to spend Thanksgiving with my family and now I can bring more than just myself this time and that’s a blessing.”

They encourage anyone who may have missed out on the distribution to visit their office for a personal food tote or food voucher.