Salvation Army teams up with area stores to bring kids school supplies

Major David Worthy with the Lubbock Salvation Army, interviewed on Monday on KLBK Bright & Early about collaborations with area stores to bring children school supplies for the upcoming school year.

They teamed up with Blue Sky Texas to help get clothes and school supplies for the kids staying in The Salvation Army Shelter. The Blue Sky Texas store, located at 4416 98th St., has “Back to School” tags of all the kids staying in the shelter.

Each tag features a brief description of the kids ages, sizes, grade and school supplies needed. Blue Sky Texas will give the donor a $10 gift card when they return the clothing and supplies. The tags are available now through Aug. 10. Those interested in adopting a “Back To School” tag can pick one up at Blue Sky Texas.

The Salvation Army partnered with Walmart to provide new school supplies to area children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event happening from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Participating locations include 4215 S Loop 289, 702 W Loop 289 and 702 W Loop 289.

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Lubbock is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country.

On Aug. 3, in-store shoppers will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, click here.