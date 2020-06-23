Salvation Army to conduct Day of Hope in Plainview on Wednesday, June 24

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Plainview:

After months of limited service provision due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army of Plainview has planned a DAY OF HOPE for Wednesday June 24th to assist those impacted by COVID-19 with rent assistance. Additionally, HOPE TOTES (boxes containing food, cleaning supplies and hygiene items) will be distributed as well. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Canteen will be on-site to provide a light meal to service recipients as well. The Day of Hope comes as The Salvation Army of Plainview begins to resume regular operations after a 3-month respite connected to COVID-19.

“The Salvation Army exists to reach into the lives of those in need to assist them where they are and the Day of Hope will serve as the pivot point for us to resume our service provision to the community of Plainview,” shares Major David Worthy. “Providing hope, rescue and respite is woven into The Salvation Army’s DNA and we will continue meeting the needs of those in Plainview as best we can to rebuild lives and build a stronger community. We hope that the Day of Hope will remind our wonderful community that The Salvation Army is here to help during life’s crisis moments”

The Salvation Army provides rent/utility assistance throughout the year as part of its regular slate of programs and services to those in need, however, the COVID-19 crisis has drastically increased the requests for rent/utility assistance. Those in need simply need to provide proof that they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 (layoff, cutback in hours, furlough, increase in childcare costs due to COVID-19, etc). Clients meeting the eligibility criteria for rent assistance will be assisted with an amount up to $500.00. Clients meeting the eligibility requirements for utility assistance will be assisted with an amount up to $250.00.

Those receiving assistance through Wednesday’s Day of Hope initiative MUST have first called to pre-register and Day of Hope activities will be conducted for people who have already called to pre-register and been pre-approved. If the need continues, The Salvation Army will consider conducting subsequent assistance distribution points and information about those will be shared on

our Facebook page and through the media prior to them occurring so that people can call to register beforehand. Appropriate distancing and safety measures consistent with what we’ve all become accustomed to during this crisis will be exercised to maximize the safety and well-being of everyone. Beyond tomorrow, people in need of rent assistance can call The Salvation Army Social Services Office (806-296-6375) to make an appointment. The need is significant and funds to assist are limited, however, The Salvation Army will assist as long as funds exist to do so.

About The Salvation Army The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 155 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, check out our Facebook Page – Plainview TX Salvation Army.

