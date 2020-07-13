Salvation Army to help beat the heat by deploying mobile “Pop Drop” trucks

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

With temperatures soaring, in an attempt to add a bit of relief, The Salvation Army is deploying two trucks throughout the area over the next few days to distribute freeze pops to the general public. One truck will set up at the Walmart at Quaker /114th in the parking lot this Tuesday (14th) and Wednesday (15th) between 1 pm and 3 pm. The other truck will be roving the area beginning this afternoon (Monday) stopping at locations where people are gathered outside. If there are businesses/neighborhoods, parks, etc that would like the truck(s) to visit their location, they can make a request by emailing david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org.

“Our Empowerment Day Center for the Homeless has seen an increase in traffic due to the heat and assisting those folks during extreme weather reminds us that the extreme temperatures are impacting the entire community, not simply vulnerable population groups,” shares Major David Worthy. “So, we thought the public would appreciate the opportunity to enjoy something cold and refreshing in the midst of their day.”

The trucks will be out and about through Thursday and changes/additions to location/time information about the truck’s locations will be posted on our Facebook page.

