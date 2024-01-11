LUBBOCK, Texas — Ahead of extreme cold temperatures predicted to impact the South Plains, the Salvation Army is preparing to launch two mobile response trucks to assist individuals.

The two trucks will respond to disasters and emergencies of all types, according to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army said their Cold Patrol/Survive The Night team will distribute food, warm drinks, blankets, cold-weather wear (coats, gloves, hats, hand warmers) to those without shelter and exposed to the severe weather.

The Salvation Army said one unit will be deployed in the late afternoon and the other deployed in the early evening.

The Salvation Army’s Residential Facility will also implement its Cold Cot protocol when the temperature is at 30 degrees or below. During this time, the normal facility bed capacity threshold is lifted to allow anyone needing a bed into the shelter for the night.

The public is encouraged to contact the Salvation Army if they are aware of someone that might need assistance. You can contact the Salvation Army by texting 806-559-9235.

You can also contact the Salvation Army by Facebook, by clicking here.