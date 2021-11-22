Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving for those less fortunate

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Salvation Army prepares to host the holiday for those less fortunate.

Its doors will be open from 11:00 a.m. until noon Thursday handing out Thanksgiving favorites, including a slice of pie.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Social Work, Erica Hitt, said it is more than a hot meal. It’s about having a place that feels like home.

“We try to make it special,” Hitt said. “Close to what we are used to with our families outside of here. So, the traditional meals, the atmosphere, the tablecloths on the tables–everything that we do, we want this to feel like home for them.”

The Salvation Army also said it is prepared to serve more meals this year than last year. Last Thanksgiving, they served around 300 people. This year they’re prepared to serve up to 500. Whether that is to come in, sit down, and enjoy that hot meal or to take it to go.

“That’s one of the reasons I like to spend Thanksgiving here with these guys is because as a part of our program and what we do,” Hitt said. “We want to show that love in everything that we do for the community and for our residents.”