Salvation Army to kick off local kettle campaign, toy drive this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army commences with its two most significant efforts of the year this weekend, beginning on Friday as the bells begin ringing and the kettles begin filling up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell-ringers will man the iconic and beloved Red Kettles throughout the area at local retail, grocery and shopping mall locations. The goal for 2019 is $250,000.00 for the campaign which runs through Christmas Eve.

For 2019, we’re also implementing a new way for Red Kettle donors to give something other than cash. For the first time ever, donors can now give via a novel and VERY fast credit card giving option. The machines (called DipJars), located at a select number of Red Kettle locations are pre-programmed for a specific amount ($10, $20), so all donors have to do is simply swipe their card and go – the entire transaction takes less than 3 seconds, giving cashless shoppers an easy, convenient and virtual way to make a “drop in the bucket.”

2019 is the 127th year of the Red Kettle Campaign nationally and it serves as the single-largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock. Red Kettle donations support a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, rental assistance, shelter and respite for those in need and holiday assistance to the tens of thousands West Texans served by The Salvation Army each year.

On Saturday, November 9, The Salvation Army and 5 area Walmart stores are partnering to conduct a toy drive to support the 2019 Angel Tree program which provides gifts and makes Christmas possible for thousands of local children. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase toys while they do their regular shopping on Saturday and drop the toys off at our Angel Tree stations located at the entrance/exits of Walmart stores. An online registry has also been set-up to make selecting and purchasing gifts even easier.

Video and interview opportunities are available upon request. For more information, contact Major David Worthy via email at david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org or via cell @ 806.559.9235.

