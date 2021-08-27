Salvation Army works to keep residents safe amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the city of Lubbock works to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Salvation Army is taking steps to keep its residents safe.

Erica Hitt, social services director at Salvation Army, said thus far they have only had one case of COVID-19.

“It was a resident here. They tested positive, and they were immediately taken to the quarantine unit,” said Hitt. “In the beginning when it first happened, we were at zero for the longest time. There was some staff members that experienced it and quarantined, and I mean, we have really been lucky.”

Hitt said they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 positive cases every day and that they’re working closely with community health centers of Lubbock and the health department to offer their residents resources.

“After speaking with the health department, I will let all of our residents know, ‘On these days, on this time slot, whoever is going to get vaccinated, if that’s your wish, we are going to the health department,’” Hitt said. “And that’s kind of how we do it and we’ve had a good response.”

Hitt said wearing a mask and social distancing is highly encouraged at their residency and that they’ve closed off their dining area to residents only.

Tonya Gray has been a resident at Salvation Army for a week and said it’s always working to help disinfect their living spaces.

“I’ve had COVID twice. [I’m] a survivor of COVID, and yeah, it is horrible,” said Gray. “It takes some guys to be able to go and get that COVID shot, and it’s also a lot safer, and that’s what I want for me and everyone.”