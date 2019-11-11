Salvation Army’s Cold Patrol deploying Monday night in Lubbock





LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

For the third time in two weeks, due to cold weather impacting the area, The Salvation Army’s COLD PATROL will be patrolling the streets of Lubbock this evening (Monday) to assist anyone in need. The Survive The Night COLD PATROL team will be deploying with a team of 5 personnel in its specialized truck outfitted to distribute food, warm drinks, blankets, hygiene kits and cold weather ware to those without shelter and exposed to the severe weather.

The unit will be deployed at around 7 pm this evening and will patrol throughout the night as needed. An additional vehicle will accompany the COLD PATROL to transport anyone in need of overnight shelter to The Salvation Army’s 110-bed shelter in Lubbock. The overarching objective of the COLD PATROL is to sustain the lives of those living on the streets, get them into shelter and out of danger.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 154 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

(News release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock)