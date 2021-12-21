Salvation Army’s Hope on the Go pivots to Ho-Ho-Ho on the Go just ahead of Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army Texas South Plains’ Hope On The Go program usually utilizes its specially-equipped truck to deliver food, clothing and other need items to shut-ins, the elderly, those without transportation and residents of rural areas. However, tomorrow [Wednesday] at 1:30 pm, the truck will morph into the Ho-Ho-Ho On The Go vehicle, delivering gifts to children residing at the Garden Apartments Complex (1340 65th Drive, Lubbock).

“Our annual Angel Tree gift program for children concluded last week with a two-day distribution of gifts to the families, however, because of a generous donation made by Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers after that distribution concluded, we were moved to make sure that more children in an underserved area of Lubbock were blessed with an unexpected Christmas blessing as well,” shares Major David Worthy. “The name posted across the side of our truck – Hope On The Go – defines the simple objective quite clearly – to bring hope directly to people without them having to seek it out and we thought making a journey over to the Garden Apartments tomorrow [Wednesday] would be a great way to offer children a minor dose of unexpected joy and hope a few days before Christmas.”

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 156 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

(Press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock)