Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign continues until Christmas Eve

LUBBOCK Texas – The Salvation Army of Lubbock is continuing their annual Red Kettle Campaign until Christmas Eve.

The organization said their goal is to raise $200,000 which goes to help families throughout the year.

Racheal Lightning, a volunteer with the organization, said this week was her first time volunteering with the Red Kettle Campaign. Lightning said she knows first hand the impact of donations coming from the fundraiser.

“The reason why I wanted to be a part of it is because me and my son were staying at the Salvation Army, [and we] just [moved] into a place last week,” said Lightning. “[The Salvation Army] helped me with moral support, helped me with furniture and when I moved they actually helped me load all my stuff in my apartment.”

David Worthy, Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army, said throughout the pandemic they’ve been able to help hundreds of people with rent and utility payments.

“There are still people that are hanging in the balance, families that are are still just trying to to make it,” said Worthy. “And organizations like the Salvation Army continue to see people come to us for help that have never needed to reach out to us for services before.”

Worthy said it doesn’t matter how much someone donates, all donations make a difference.

“Every penny put into the red kettle stays local and it goes to provide programs and services right here in our community,” said Worthy.

