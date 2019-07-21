Samantha Carrillo Fields announces campaign for Texas House District 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the ‘Fields for 84’ campaign:



Democrat Samantha Carrillo Fields will officially launch her campaign for Representative of Texas’ House District 84 on Tuesday, July 23rd at 4:00 p.m. on the north steps outside of the Dunbar College Preparatory Academy gymnasium in Historic East Lubbock.

Fields is running on a platform to increase access to healthcare, including Medicaid expansion, address the persistent problem of public education funding, and speak for both sides of the aisle when it comes to green energy and climate change.

This will be the second time Fields has launched a campaign against the incumbent, John Frullo, from her run in the 2018 cycle.

Fields was born and raised in Lubbock, TX, graduated from Monterey High School in 2005, received her BFA in Theatre Arts from Eastern New Mexico University in 2009, and now works as a part time recreational assistant. Off the campaign trail, Fields was the Vice-President of Texas Democratic Women’s South Plains Chapter, and is currently a member of the Lubbock Area Young Democrats and the Lubbock NAACP.

Find more information about the campaign on our Facebook page @SCFieldsfor84 and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @FieldsFor84.



(News release from the ‘Fields for 84’ campaign)