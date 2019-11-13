Samantha Carrillo Fields withdraws from race for Texas House District 84

Samantha Carrillo Fields (Photo provided by the ‘Fields For 84’ campaign)

Samantha Carrillo Fields, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 84, will officially end her campaign today for becoming one of Lubbock’s State House representatives.

Fields states that family obligations have led to her departure from the race for the upcoming 2020 election year.

“The decision was not made lightly after seeing how much our campaign was able to mobilize the voters of House District 84 in 2018, but family comes first, and neither the campaign nor my family can afford divided attention.”

Fields ran for the same race in 2018 and earned 40% of the vote against incumbent, John Frullo. She currently has no primary challengers.

