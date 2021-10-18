Sample ballot items, both local and statewide, November 2 election

LUBBOCK, Texas — Voters in Lubbock will decide the fate of nearly $175 million in street projects while Lubbock County voters will decide the fate of a property tax hike to fund salaries in the sheriff’s office. Voters statewide will decide eight constitutional amendments.

Early voting runs from Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 29, 2021. Click Here for a list of locations.

The following are sample ballot questions:

Lubbock County, Special Election, Proposition A

Vote For or Against.

“Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $.359990 per $100 valuation in Lubbock County, Texas for the current year, a rate that is $.035048 higher per $100 valuation than the voter-approval tax rate of Lubbock County, Texas, for the purpose of providing salary increases due to disparity and incentive pay for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in Lubbock County, Texas was $.339978 per $100 valuation.”

City of Lubbock, Special Election, Proposition A

Vote For or Against.

The issuance of $174,575,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

State of Texas Proposition 1

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

State of Texas Proposition 2

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

State of Texas Proposition 3

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

State of Texas Proposition 4

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

State of Texas Proposition 5

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

State of Texas Proposition 6

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

State of Texas Proposition 7

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

State of Texas Proposition 8

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”