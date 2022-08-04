LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge ruled Thursday that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was competent to stand trial for the murder of an 89-year-old woman, according to Lubbock District Attorney Sunshine Stanek.

Oguntope, 21 at the time of the murder, is accused of murdering Faye Grey in Slaton in February 2012. Official records said he broke into her home one afternoon and killed her.

Oguntope is also accused of trying to assault Grey’s 21-year-old caretaker.

He was deemed incompetent to stand trial in 2018. He was committed to a State Hospital in Vernon.