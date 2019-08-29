Samuel Little’s former attorney speaks out about murder

LUBBOCK, Texas– Samuel Little was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Bobbie Fields. However, it’s not the first time Little has faced the justice system in Lubbock.

In 2006, Little was charged with a petty theft crime.

In November of 2018, KAMC News spoke with his former defense attorney after finding out his client was a prolific serial killer linked to more than 60 murders.

However, he said this week’s revelation that Little is charged with the death of Bobbie Fields, hit close to home.

“I sympathize for them. I would hate to be in their shoes and have a family member taken away from me like that at all,” said Hawkins.

When Hawkins represented Little, he saw him as an ordinary man with no weird quirks.

“It’s understandable how he stayed under the radar so long, because he didn’t come across as someone who was crazy or someone that stood out,” he said. “He blended.”

Unbeknownst to Hawkins, Little was holding onto a dark 13 year old secret.

“He just never came across as someone that would be a monster,’ said Hawkins.

Despite having a serial killer as a client, Hawkins said in his field, he can’t have any regrets.

“You take your client, you do everything you can for them to the best of your ability. Then you’re done and you usually don’t hear back from them,” said Hawkins.