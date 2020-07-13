San Angelo woman arrested for crash that killed two teens in Hockley County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jail records said Jasmine Burman, 29, was arrested in San Angelo Sunday afternoon on a Hockley County warrant for two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

On August 7, 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Highway 84 between FM 597 at Anton city limits and FM 168 east of Anton. Officials at the scene said Burman, age 28 at the time, was driving an SUV in the wrong lane when she hit a car driven by Wendy Payne, 18.

Payne and her sister, 16, who was also in the car, both died. Six other people were injured.

There were two indictments from the Hockley County’s District Attorney’s office. Both said Burman was operating a vehicle in an improper manner, driving eastbound in a westbound lane, and caused the death of two people.

Jail records in Tom Green County said Burman was released on a $5,000 bond late Monday morning.

(ConchoValleyHomepage.com contributed to this report.)

