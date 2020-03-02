San Antonio Mayor: CDC released patient who later tested positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Sunday that the CDC released a patient who later came back positive for a COVID-19 reading.

In a Facebook post, he said the center released the patient from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease. The patient has since returned to the TCID for more testing and monitoring to verify the latest reading.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” he wrote. “This incident is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our local medical community.”

He said the patient previously contracted COVID-19, was quarantined and fully isolated for treatment. After getting treated, the patient was not showing symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 twice in the past week.

Both negative tests were 24 hours apart.

The patient then got discharged from quarantine and was released Feb. 29. The patient met the requirements for release.

A third test came back positive after the patient was released and returned to quarantine at the TCID for isolated monitoring and more testing on March 1.