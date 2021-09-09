San Diego man accused of stabbing, killing Hale Co. man, federal officials say

HALE COUNTY, Texas– A news release from the Northern District of Texas revealed a San Diego man who was charged on interstate domestic violence charges and was accused of stabbing a 30-year-old Hale County man.

Although the indictment did not provide the name of the victim, state charges were already filed and provided additional context in the case.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned the one-count indictment against Alexander Yoichui Duberek, 23, and he was currently in state custody on a state-related charge of murder, the release said.

According to the indictment, Duberek traveled from California to Hale County with the intent to kill his boyfriend Chad Luera, 30, on October 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the state accused Duberek of stabbing Luera to death, and his body was later found on the side of Farm to Market Road 400 in Hale County the following day, the release said.

Read the full news release from the Northern District of Texas for more information below:

A San Diego man who allegedly murdered his boyfriend in Hale County, Texas is now facing a federal interstate domestic violence charges, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against 23-year-old Alexander Yoichui Duberek, changing interstate domestic violence. Mr. Duberek, wo is currently in state custody on a related murder charge, is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court next week.

According to the indictment, Mr. Duberek allegedly traveled across state lines with intent to kill his dating partner, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” on Oct. 31, 2020.

The state alleges that Mr. Duberek then stabbed to death his 30-year-old boyfriend, whose body was later found on the side of FM 400 the following day.

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. Duberek is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of the federal charges, he faces a sentence of up to life in federal prison.

The Texas Rangers and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam is prosecuting the case.