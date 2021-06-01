Sanctuary City Ordinance goes into effect, Planned Parenthood stops abortions

This Oct. 23, 2020, photo provided by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas shows the new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock, Texas. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas via The AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock city ordinance outlawing abortion officially went into effect Tuesday and Planned Parenthood released a statement saying they would not perform any abortions until the organization’s lawsuit against the city is settled.

“It’s a very rewarding day for those that voted in favor of this ordinance,” said Mark Lee Dickson, Founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative. “This is what the people of Lubbock wanted. They do not want abortions to take place in Lubbock, Texas.”

The ordinance passed with around 60 percent of the vote on May 1 and effectively outlawed abortions within city limits.

Soon after May 17, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the City of Lubbock claimed the ordinance violated both state and federal law.

While the organization was unavailable for an interview, they released a statement Tuesday which said, while abortion services are on hold, the location was still offering other services.

“Lubbock Health Centers’ doors are open to provide high quality, affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare services … [but] abortion services will be provided when legally permissible.”

Those in favor of the ordinance said it feels as if their hard work has paid off.

“Thankfully no babies were murdered today, and they aren’t planning on murdering any babies anytime this week, or anytime in the near future it looks like,” Dickson said. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good thing for life. It’s a good thing for Lubbock. It’s a good thing for all of Texas.”

In contrast to part of Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit, the Office of the Solicitor General of Texas released a statement to the federal court Monday and said, in its view, the Lubbock ordinance is not inconsistent with state law.

Part of the original lawsuit accuses the ordinance of being void under state law, as well as being unconstitutional.

Planned Parenthood has made no moves to withdraw their lawsuit against the city, and those fighting for the ordinance said they don’t plan on backing down soon.

“I hope that Planned Parenthood doesn’t even consider ending the life of another child in this town because of course, if they do, then there are going to be consequences,” said Dickson.

Planned Parenthood had been performing abortions since April. Those seeking an abortion in Lubbock will have to travel to the next closet clinic, which is around 300 miles away.