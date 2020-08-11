Sand dunes near Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday (August 11) is National Play in the Sand Day.

We never have any sand in Lubbock — are you kidding? Yes. Just kidding. We have lots of sand, especially when the wind blows.

Monahans Sandhills State Park – Out west lies a mystical place where the wind sculpts sand dunes into peaks and valleys, sometimes overnight. Monahans Sandhills State Park offers a Texas-sized sandbox for kids of all ages, as well as a close-up view of a unique desert environment. Address: 2500 E Interstate 20 Exit 86, Monahans, TX 79756 Hours: Open 6 AM Closes 10 PM. (145 miles from Lubbock)

Mescalero Sands North Dunes – More than 610 acres of towering 90+ foot sand dunes await your enjoyment in the Mescalero Sands North Dune Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area. 45 miles east of Roswell, N.M. on US 380. (111 miles from Lubbock)

White Sands National Park – Rising from the heart of the Tularosa Basin is one of the world’s great natural wonders – the glistening white sands of New Mexico. Located in the state of New Mexico on U.S. Route 70 approximately 15 miles southwest of Alamogordo (258 miles from Lubbock)

Great Sand Dunes National Park – known for huge dunes like the towering Star Dune, and for the seasonal Medano Creek and beach created at the base of the dunes. The backcountry Medano Pass Primitive Road winds through a canyon toward the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Trails lead to forests, wetlands and alpine lakes like Medano Lake, which is home to trout and tundra wildlife. Near Alamosa, Colorado. Open 24 hours. (456 miles from Lubbock)