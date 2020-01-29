Sanford & Tatum to host Marijuana in the Workplace seminar on March 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Sanford & Tatum:

To help area small businesses manage this emerging legal issue, Sanford & Tatum, a Heritage Risk Management Company, is hosting a seminar titled Marijuana in the Workplace: What Employers Need To Know from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. on March 4 at their offices, 5241 98th Street, Lubbock, TX.

The seminar will give guidance to businesses navigating conflicting laws at the federal and state levels, focusing on issues such as how employers can respond to positive drug tests, how safety concerns relate to the Americans with Disabilities Act, what concerns employers should have when employees drive for business purposes and what employers can do when they suspect an employee is under the influence.

“We believe in educating our clients on the most important topics affecting their businesses,” Diannah Tatum, Sanford & Tatum Co-CEO, said. “Many businesses we work with have locations in multiple states, and juggling the different laws regarding marijuana can be a struggle for mid-sized companies.”

Since Sanford & Tatum was founded in 1935, educating the South Plains business community on the most important issues of the day has been an important focus of the company, Tatum said. “Whether we’re hosting seminars or sharing information with our clients directly, we’re proud to offer learning opportunities that help local businesses become even stronger.”

Attendees can RSVP by calling Tamara Cannon, Sanford & Tatum Stewardship Liaison, at 806-792-5564 ext. 311, emailing tamara.cannon@sanfordtatum.com or registering online at www.sanfordtatum.com.

Sanford & Tatum is an independent risk management agency based in Lubbock, Texas, which provides insurance, benefits and other risk management solutions to clients throughout Texas and nationally, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

(News release from Sanford & Tatum)