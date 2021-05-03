Sanitary sewer line work in Coronado neighborhood to begin on Monday, May 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On May 10, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will begin construction on a new 14-inch sanitary sewer force main to service Lift Station 31 at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and Brownfield Drive.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours along Brownfield Drive between Quaker and Salem Avenues; along Salem Avenue between Brownfield Drive and 34th Street; and on 34th Street near Salem Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

