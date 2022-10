A road closed sign is seen on a Lubbock, Texas street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Starting Monday, October 24, a portion of Cesar E. Chavez Drive will close for work on a sanitary sewer project, according to a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The closure is near Atzlan Park.

Detours will be set up and signed for the closure, the City of Lubbock said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.