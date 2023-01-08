(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.

The City of Lubbock said the closure is for approximately four weeks. Detours will be set and signed appropriately.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.