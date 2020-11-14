Santa Claus taking new precautions before coming to town

LUBBOCK,TX — As the holidays approach, folks all over are preparing for celebrations to look a little bit different this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise around the United States.

But with Santa Claus making his way to Lubbock for the holiday season, this year ol’ St. Nick says he’ll be taking some extra precautions to make sure he stays healthy enough to deliver all the toys on Christmas Eve.

“This [face] shield here and I have a clear facemask just so they can see our face, because that is an important thing. Then we have this special Santa-tizer. It’s elf approved,” said ‘Santa Claus.’

The South Plains Mall is also stepping up to help keep Santa safe.

“Santa will be socially distant this year so the visits will be great as you share your wishes with him from a safe distance,” said South Plains Mall Marketing Director Ashley Knox.

This year they will be asking those wishing to visit the jolly old man to make a reservation online, to wear a mask, and not to sit on Santa’s lap.

“That way Santa and his elves have everything they need to make sure everything is clean and tidy between each guest,” said Knox.

And while the pandemic might have you wanting to say ‘bah humbug,’ with masks and a little Christmas magic, Santa hopes he can bring more than just toys to everyone this holiday season.

“You know you always want it to be better every year. Even with all these pressures it can still be great, so let’s just focus on those things and take care of each other and do the best we can, and have a good Christmas,” said Santa.

But Santa says it’s never too late to be nice and never early to spread a little Christmas cheer, even from six feet apart.

“I wish everybody the most merry Christmas. Be safe and do what everybody is asking you to do and let’s get this thing behind us and move forward,” Santa said.

St. Nick will be making his first appearance at the South Plains Mall on December 4 and reservations can be made on the mall’s website.