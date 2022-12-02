LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock announced that Santa Cops are coming back to town.
On Saturday December 3, law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day.
See below for more details.
The following is a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.
The following schedule is for media use only, not for general publication
7:15 AM Waters Elementary 3006 78th St
8:00 AM Lubbock National Bank 4811 50th St
9:00 AM Barnes and Noble 6002 Slide Rd
10:00 AM Cardinal’s 6524 Slide Rd
11:00 AM Wal-Mart 6315 82nd St
2:15 PM 4-Golf 6909 Marsha Sharp
2:25 PM Yates Flooring 1901 W Loop 289 #11
Find out more about the work done by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock by visiting http ://www.bbbslubbock. org