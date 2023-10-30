LUBBOCK, Texas— Santa will be coming to town on Saturday at Cabela’s in Lubbock with a grand helicopter entrance for free activities, including free photos with Santa. The wonderland experience will be from November 4 through December 24.

Additionally, joining Santa’s Wonderland at 3:00 p.m. will be the Lubbock Police Department, Color Guard and Slaton High School Choir.

According to a press release, Santa will be “flying into Lubbock” in a helicopter at 5:00 p.m.

Santa’s landing will be followed by a parade with community partners arriving at Cabela’s front door for a “magical tree lighting and ribbon cutting” to kick off Santa’s Wonderland.

Families were invited to welcome Santa during a festive outdoor event that will give the Lubbock community a “free experience that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas Village.” There will be free games, fun activities festive giveaways free hot chocolate, lemonade and cookies, said the release.

Free photos with Santa will begin on November 5 and reservations are available now. To learn more and make a reservation visit www.cabelas.com/santa.