LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Monday Santa Land would be coming back to the Hub City for its 67th year on Saturday, December 9.

According to the city, visitors can visit Saint Nick daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Drive.

Santa Land is open to the public and free admission for all ages, according to the city.

The community can enjoy the festive holiday village with a 50-foot Christmas Tree, animated displays and Santa’s Workshop.