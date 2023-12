LUBBOCK, Texas-The City of Lubbock on Monday sent a press release as a quick reminder to all residents of the Hub City looking for something festive and free for all ages, the 67th annual Santa Land will be ending on Thursday, December 22. Santa Land brings the Christmas Spirit for all ages, including a 50-foot Christmas tree, animated displays, and you even get to see Santa and his Workshop!

Santa Land is opened from 6:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. and is located at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.