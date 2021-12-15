Santa Red and Blue in Slaton on Saturday, Dec. 18

This photo was proved by the Slaton Police Department.

SLATON, Texas — Volunteers will distribute holiday meals and toys to approximately 140 families in Slaton on Saturday as part of the annual Santa Red and Blue program.

Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, the Slaton Police Department, and UMC EMS.

According to press release from the Slaton Police Department, teams will gather at 10:00 a.m. to distribute the items, consisting of a Christmas dinner box from the South Plains Food Bank and three age-appropriate toys per child.

Santa Red and Blue raises approximately $10,000 annually and spends about the same back to fund the community event.

For more information, you can visit the Santa Red and Blue Facebook page.



Any questions should be directed to Trevor Barnes, Chief of Police, at (806) 828-2020.