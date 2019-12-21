Santa Red and Blue in Slaton on Saturday, December 21

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Slaton Police Department:



On Saturday December 21st, 2019, at 10:00 am, over 120 volunteers convene to disperse the elements of a Christmas dinner to approximately 130 families.

Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, Slaton Police Department, and UMC EMS.

Santa Red and Blue teams up annually with the South Plains Food Bank to deliver Christmas boxes and approximately three age appropriate toys per child.

Any questions should be directed to Trevor Barnes, Chief of Police.

