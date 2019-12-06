Santa wants a picture with your pet this Christmas!

Stephanie Brady, Hodges Community Center Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the popular Santa Paws event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the Hodges Community Center is located at 41st Street and University Avenue.

Residents are encouraged to bring their pets and get their pictures taken with Santa. They can the whole family and get in the picture for a complete “family” portrait. Photos are $5 each and include a holiday card.

Last year there was record breaking attendance with approximately 900 people and 500 pets came out to Hodges Community Center to see Santa.

Local pet-related businesses and vendors will be on hand with information and goodies. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed pets. The first fifty families will receive a holiday treat bag for their pet. Admission is free. All pets must be on leash at all times and have proof of current vaccinations.

City of Lubbock Animal Services will be available during this event to provide microchips for dogs at no cost, just bring an ID. Micro-chipping is a permanent way to ensure that pets can be identified should they ever become lost. Animal Services will also be bringing puppies that are available for adoption for free.

Hodges Community Center is located at 41st Street and University Avenue, and is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-3706