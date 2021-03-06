City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start September 1, 2021, and the deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, March 31, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2019, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Appointments Advisory Board 1 Mayor Representative 1 District 3 Representative 1 District 4 Representative 2 District 6 Representative

Building Board of Appeals 1 Master Plumber Position 1 Realtor Position 1 Structural Engineer Position 1 Alternate Position

Canadian River Municipal Water Authority Board (Term Starts July 31st) 1 Citizen Position

Citizen Traffic Commission 3 Citizen Positions

Civic Lubbock Inc. 3 Citizen Positions

Lubbock Water Advisory Commission 1 Citizen Position 1 Current/Former Brazos River Authority Board Member Position 1 Llano Estacado Regional Water Planning Group Board Member Position

Permit and License Appeal Board 2 Citizen Positions 1 Health Professional Position



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

