Saturday crash that left cyclist with serious injuries was a hit and run, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Saturday crash that seriously injured a biker was a hit-and-run, according to a police report.

The victim, who was on a bicycle, was turning northbound out of Sudsy’s Car Wash on the 3600 block of Avenue Q when he was hit by a car, according to the report. The car did not stop to offer the victim medical assistance.

Officers were able to speak to the victim at the hospital. He told police that he did not witness any cars going northbound when he was turning out of Sudsy’s.

Police at the time said the victim suffered serious injuries. We requested an update on Monday. The police said the victim’s updated condition was not available.