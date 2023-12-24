LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A woman lost her life in a crash in Lubbock County early Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, 44-year-old Kristi Dawn McWilliams, of New Deal was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 17-year-old male when the truck entered the east ditch with its passenger side tires.

The truck was traveling northbound on County Road 2800 at the time of the crash.

The teen’s truck “swerved” causing the truck to skid northwest across CR 2800. The truck “lost traction” after traveling into the west ditch, DPS said.

McWilliams was traveling with a 17-year-old girl, also from New Deal and a 17-year-old boy from Petersburg.

McWilliams was pronounced dead at the scene while both teenagers were transported to University Medical Center for injuries they suffered in the crash.

DPS described the conditions as dry and clear. DPS also said the teenager were wearing their seatbelts while McWilliams was not.