LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead and another injured after a Saturday morning shooting in the 9900 block of North Boston Avenue, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the call came in at 1:32 a.m.

LCSO identified the deceased victim as Dicky Ruiz, 56, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim identified as Andrew Mojica, 46, was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to LCSO.

LCSO said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was notified and will be conducting the investigation.