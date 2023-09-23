LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously hurt following a crash near University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 10:12 p.m. and involved a pedestrian. An LBK alert notified the public that University Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from Mac Davis Lane to Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to LPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.