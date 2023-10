LUBBOCK, Texas — A police chase in Lubbock ended in a crash in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the chase began in the 2200 block of 88th Street. LPD also said the suspect is in custody.

LPD said the officer-involved pursuit began at 7:29 p.m.

An LBKAlert said the intersection at FM 1585 and MLK Jr. Boulevard will be closed for all traffic.

LPD said no details on injuries were available immediately.