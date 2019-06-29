Saving Grace’s Mutts & Motors on Saturday, June 29

LUBBOCK, Texas – Bad Axe Raider is hosting a fundraising car show on Saturday, June 29 to benefit Saving Grace Pitt Bull Rescue.

Bad Axe Raider is located at 1408 Avenue F. The event will be held across the street in the Lubbock County Jury parking lot.

The family and dog friendly will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A new release said Wonder Woman will be the main headliner. There will be cars and motorycles to look at, as well as vendors and food trucks at event.

There will be a raffle as well, with the drawings scheduled at 2:00 p.m.

Lubbock Animal Services will also be on hand performing $5 chipping on all dogs

For more information, please the Facebook event page.