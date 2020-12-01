SCAM ALERT: LCSO warns the public of scammers posing as deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received several complaints about someone calling, representing themselves as an LCSO deputy.

According to LCSO, the individual or individuals are using names of deputies currently working for the sheriff’s office.

However, LCSO confirmed this is a scam.

Officials said the scam is to get forms of payment from people, claiming they have a legal matter or a warrant out for their arrest.

Read the full news release below for more information:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive SEVERAL complaints of an individual(s) calling Lubbock and surrounding area residents representing themselves as a “Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy”. These individuals are using names of deputies currently working for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to look like they are indeed Sheriff’s Deputies making the calls.

The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a legal matter or warrant out for their arrest, and that he or she (caller) can take payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will certainly never demand any money, gift cards or something of value from a person(s) by phone for any matter.

The criminals often threaten to extort victims with physical or financial harm. These scammers are becoming more sophisticated and organized in their approach.

If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encourage to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 806-775-1601 and check the authenticity of the call.

We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are SCAMS!

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24-hour numbers:

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600